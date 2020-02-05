The lure of seeing the Camel City Elite Races in person is simple, according to race director Craig Longhurst.
“If you’ve never seen a sub-four-minute mile, you don’t have an appreciation of just how fast these guys are going,” Longhurst said of Saturday's eighth annual track and field meet at JDL Fast Track. “TV doesn’t do it justice and they look like they are jogging when you watch it on TV, but to see them close up, what you see is them flying by you.”
Despite battling for the star athletes with the Millrose Games in New York City on the same day, Longhurst has landed Jenny Simpson, a middle-distance legend who just might be the best in U.S. women's history. Simpson hasn’t run in a major indoor meet since 2012 and will compete in the 3,000 meters.
Craig Engels, a Winston-Salem native who is a Reagan High School graduate and a strong hopeful for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, was the 2019 champion in the 800 meters and will try to defend his title.
“We’re excited that Craig’s going to be here,” Longhurst said. “He’s doing a talk at the Winston-Salem Street School on Friday morning and he was expecting to talk about 10 or 15 minutes but the talk will be more like 35 minutes. And Craig was saying he doesn’t know if he can talk that long and I told him, 'Yes you can. No problem.'”
Engels said he’s gearing his year toward the U.S. Olympic trials in June and isn’t shy about wanting to win Saturday.
“I’m most excited to come home and put on a show for the people,” he said Monday. “And at a place that formed me into who I am today. It’s going to be a tough race, but if the crowd is behind me and loud enough, I can’t lose.”
Simpson, one of the most decorated middle-distance runners in U.S. history, won a bronze medal at 1,500 meters at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and earn gold and silver in 2011 and 2013 at the world championships.
“I don’t even know what to call her, but some people have called her maybe the greatest of all time,” Longhurst said. “That’s hard to say that when you’ve got other athletes in other events, but she’s up there.”
Other competitors include Paul Chelimo, a former UNCG All-American who won the 3,000 meters at the Camel City Elite in 2017 and ’18 and won the silver medal at 5,000 meters at the 2016 Olympics, and Edward Cheserek, a 17-time NCAA champion who will compete in the mile. Chelimo will race 3,000 meters, and Cheserek is entered in the mile.
Also competing in the men’s mile will be Clayton Murphy, an Olympic bronze medalist in the 800 meters. And 800 meters runner Raeyvn Rogers, a six-time NCAA champion at Oregon, was announced this week as one of five icons of that famed track and field program who will be featured in a display on a 187-foot-high tower at the renovated Hayward Field.
Will Atkins, a senior at West Forsyth who has signed to run at Duke, withdrew because of an injury from the Engels 8, a new 800-meter race that features some of the best high school milers from three states. Engels gave up his appearance fee to sponsor the race, which will feature Pennsylvanian Jonah Hoey, who recently ran a 4:09 mile.
“To have Olympians come here and you can pay to see them run for less than it costs to go to a college basketball game is a great experience that we get to experience every year,” Mount Tabor coach Patrick Cromwell said. “This year’s field is just as stacked and it’s an incredible opportunity for us here in Winston-Salem, so we definitely encourage all of our kids to go and support it.”
Longhurst is accustomed to scheduling issues of athletes, even those who sometimes have to pull out of fields. His wife, Leigh, has calmed him in past years when a field would take a hit.
“She’s talked me off the ledge before, but now I realize that it’s part of it,” Longhurst said. “We’re happy with the athletes that we have coming this year.”
David Shannon, the owner of the JDL Fast Track, has seen his facility grow in stature since it opened in January 2012. The flat track has played host to several NCAA championships and will have the NCAA Division III championship later this year.
The prize money, which includes bonus money for the pros, could reach $100,000.
"We don't have a title sponsor but several presenting sponsors that make this happen every year," Longhurst said.
Longhurst is proud of how far the Camel City Elite races have come. The facility holds around 3,500, and while the races have never sold out they remain popular within the running community.
“It’s very similar to the other years but with us being the same day as the Millrose Games and a few athletes we were going after opted to go there, but there are enough good pros within the country to split the two races,” Longhurst said. “Next year it’s not the same day, so I think the field will be a little better.”
