Olympic and world championship medalist Jenny Simpson, one of the top middle-distance runners in U.S. history, has committed to run the 3,000 meters at the Camel City Elite Races at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem on Feb. 8.
We can now announce that one of our "bucket list" athletes, @trackjenny is competing in the 2020 #CamelCityElite 3000m race. The flat track WR of 8:55.88 in this event is officially on notice! Put February 8, 2020 on your calendar!— JDL Fast Track (@JDLFastTrack) November 19, 2019
The meet now has commitments from two medalists at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics – UNCG alumnus Paul Chelimo, who won silver in the 5,000 meters and earned a bronze at the 2017 world championships, is the other.
Simpson, 33, won a bronze medal in the 1,500 meters in Rio.
She earned a gold in the 1,500 meters at the World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, in 2011, becoming the first American since Mary Decker Slaney in 1983 to win that race.
Simpson also captured silver at worlds in Moscow in 2013 and in London in 2017.
Simpson also competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Games in London.
Simpson won four NCAA championships at the University of Colorado: Three in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and one in the 3,000 meters indoors.
She recorded her personal best in the outdoor 3,000 meters – 8:29.58 – in Belgium in 2014, and only Slaney (8:25.83 in 1985) has run faster among Americans.
In indoor 3,000s, Simpson ran an 8:40.31 in Boston in 2018. Only five Americans have bettered that time: Shalane Flanagan, 8:33.25 in 2007; Shelby Houlihan, 8:36.01, 2018; Regina Jacobs, 8:39.14, 1999; Kim McGreevy, 8:39.40, 1997; and Marielle Hall, 8:40.20, 2018.
Simpson's best in her Olympic medal event, 1,500 outdoors, was a 3:57.22 in Paris in 2014, and she is the fourth-fastest American. Only Houlihan, 3:54.99, 2019 world championships; Shannon Rowbury, a Camel City alumna, 3:56.29, 2015; and Slaney, 3:57.12, 1983, have been faster.
Simpson and her husband, Jason, live in Boulder, Colo.
