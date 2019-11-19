CAMEL CITY ELITE RACES What: Elite performers in track and field competing in the 800 meters, mile and 3,000 meters. When: 2 p.m. Feb. 8. Where: JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Dr., Winston-Salem. Admission: $10 adults, $5 for students; free for ages 12 and under. Information: JDLFastTrack.com.

