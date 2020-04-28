Age
40 ("eek, first time I had to write that down!")
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Bethel, Conn.
Day job
Running coach of the Fleet Feet Streakers and numerous individuals worldwide
My headline
"Recently turned master hoping to still have good times ...both on and off the race course."
Running superlatives
"Most likely to win the wine mile world championships."
Did you know?
"I was a 1991 Connecticut Soap Box Derby champion and raced in the world championships (where I got creamed)."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Don't get injured? ... And of course, have fun being a part of something epic!"
