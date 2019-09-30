Jeff Galloway, the 1972 U.S. Olympian who has gained acclaim as a running coach, author and ambassador of the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, is bringing his running school to Greensboro.
The Jeff Galloway Running School will be in session from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 on the eve of Junction 311 Endurance Sports' 16th annual Cannonball Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K. The running school, which will take place at Natty Greene's Brewhouse, 1918 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, costs $99, and you can click here to sign up.
Galloway developed the run-walk-run method to help beginners start running, according to his web site. "Strategic walk breaks allow each runner to control fatigue, virtually eliminating significant running injuries," his site states.
A runner for more than 50 years, Galloway told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this summer that he and his wife, Barb, still run a marathon a month.
"I run almost all of my races with my wife. It's just a great thing," he told the AJC. "My competitiveness is gone, and that's not bad at all. I don't regret any of that. I had some amazing competitive years; I'm very fortunate, especially coming from a kid who was severely overweight and lazy when he started at Westminster (a private school in Atlanta)."
Besides the running school, Galloway also will be part of a 1.7-mile shakeout run at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11, starting at Spencer Love Tennis Center, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., Greensboro. That event is free and open to all. Galloway also will attend packet pickup for the Cannonball from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Omega Sports, 2431 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Galloway will participate in Cannonball activities Oct. 12. Nearly 670 runners have signed up for the 26.2- or 13.1-mile events and 5K. Click here to learn more and to sign up.
The Cannonball races are part of the Omega Sports Race Series presented by Chick fil A. Click here to see updates on overall and age-group standings.
