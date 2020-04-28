Age
40
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
High Point
Day job
Clinical supervisor, High Point Center for Child Wellness (A Family Services of the Piedmont program)
My headline
"A husband, dad, and mental health worker... just turned 40 and grateful for my friends and a local running community that consistently pushes and inspires me to new accomplishments."
Running superlatives
"Former cross country and track athlete in high school (Southwest Guilford) and college (Davidson). Still share the 4x800 record at Davidson. After taking a *long* time off, I'm grateful have to improved every year since resuming the sport. Last year, I ran my first Boston Marathon and set my post college 5K PR (17:04 at Big South)."
Did you know?
"I tripped and fell flat on the track in an opening leg of a relay at the famed Penn Relays ... to great audience reaction."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Stay healthy, run happy. Be a good teammate. Keep my overall pace under 7 minutes."
