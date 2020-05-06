Age

39

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Lexington, Ky.

Day job

High school physics teacher

My headline

"I’ve been training for middle-of-the-night runs for the past 10 months – since our son was born."

Running superlatives

"I started distance running in my mid-30s and have raced distances from 5K to the marathon. I’ve placed second in the Trivium Race Series two years in a row and ran a sub-3 at Boston in my second marathon."

Did you know?

"My wife, Liana, was a collegiate runner at Charlotte and when we she’d tell me she was going for a run, I’d say 'enjoy.' My first race was the inaugural Trivium Bootlegger 5K."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Get back into running shape after an extended break. And stay under goal pace!"

