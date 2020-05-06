Age
39
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Lexington, Ky.
Day job
High school physics teacher
My headline
"I’ve been training for middle-of-the-night runs for the past 10 months – since our son was born."
Running superlatives
"I started distance running in my mid-30s and have raced distances from 5K to the marathon. I’ve placed second in the Trivium Race Series two years in a row and ran a sub-3 at Boston in my second marathon."
Did you know?
"My wife, Liana, was a collegiate runner at Charlotte and when we she’d tell me she was going for a run, I’d say 'enjoy.' My first race was the inaugural Trivium Bootlegger 5K."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Get back into running shape after an extended break. And stay under goal pace!"
