Jan. 1: Running of the Lights 3.2 Miles, midnight, Tanglewood Park, Clemmons.

Jan. 4: Salem Lakeshore Frosty Fifty 50K, 25K and 50K Relay, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Jan. 11: Lakeside Trail Race 8 and 15 miles, 10 a.m., Browns Summit.

Jan. 26: USATF Southeast Region Masters Championships, 10 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

