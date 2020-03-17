Residence

Winston-Salem

How he qualified

2:51, California International Marathon, December 2018

Where he was in training

"Was planning to run 18 this past weekend but only ran 14."

What he'll do now

"Boston was intended to help me build my fitness for Chattanooga 70.3 in May, so I will shift my training plans to triathlon."

Boston in September?

"I will be attending in September. The delay of the Boston Marathon is disappointing but certainly understandable, as it is the best choice for sustained public health. Running my 20-milers in August isn’t quite as appealing as running 20s in March."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments