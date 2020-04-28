Age

16

Residence

Summerfield

Hometown

Summerfield

Day job

High school student

My headline

"Goes to high school at Northern Guilford High School and is an Eagle Scout with Troop 214."

Running superlatives

"Runner on the Northern Guilford track and field team. Competed in eight separate NCHSAA state championships for track and cross country. Aspires to run on the collegiate level. Has the indoor 1,600-meter record at Northern."

Did you know?

"Love to run in Crocs and am one of the best cornhole players in the South."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Learn to run more laps around the track to prepare for longer distance races, break personal 1,600 record during one of the sessions later in the month and find new music to listen to."

