Westerwood is one of Greensboro's classic neighborhoods, one that is marking its 100th anniversary in 2019.
As part of the celebration of its history, a brand-new 5K is on the city's road race lineup.
The Westerwood 5K is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 10. The start-finish line will be at the Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast on Mendenhall Street, also the site of the post-race party featuring local beer, food and awards.
The course will roll up and down the streets of Westerwood and also include the Lake Daniel Greenway.
Registration is $35. T-shirts were guaranteed to runners registered by Oct. 20 but are still available.
In many ways, Greensboro is defined by its neighborhoods — their history, their unique style…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.