This T-shirt – while supplies last – will go to runners at the new Westerwood 5K.

Westerwood is one of Greensboro's classic neighborhoods, one that is marking its 100th anniversary in 2019.

As part of the celebration of its history, a brand-new 5K is on the city's road race lineup.

The Westerwood 5K is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 10. The start-finish line will be at the Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast on Mendenhall Street, also the site of the post-race party featuring local beer, food and awards.

The course will roll up and down the streets of Westerwood and also include the Lake Daniel Greenway.

Registration is $35. T-shirts were guaranteed to runners registered by Oct. 20 but are still available.

