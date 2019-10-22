Westerwood is one of Greensboro's classic neighborhoods, one that is marking its 100th anniversary in 2019.

As part of the celebration of its history, a brand-new 5K is on the city's road race lineup.

The Westerwood 5K is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 10. The start-finish line will be at the Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast on Mendenhall Street, also the site of the post-race party featuring local beer, food and awards.

The course will roll up and down the streets of Westerwood and also include the Lake Daniel Greenway.

Registration is $35. T-shirts were guaranteed to runners registered by Oct. 20 but are still available.