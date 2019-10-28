The Tobacco Road Marathon, which has surpassed the $1 million mark in money returned to charities, will be staged again on March 15, 2020, and here's a deal for you because you read Running Shorts.
Enter "runningshorts" with your registration for the marathon, sponsored by Allscripts, or the Altra Half Marathon, and get $20 off the entry fee.
A price increase is coming at the end of the day Thursday, meaning that with fees included, you can get into the half right now for $75.79 and the full for $81.04 by using the runningshorts promo code. Prices will rise on Nov. 1; the runningshorts promo code will continue to give you $20 off.
The races start and end at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. Most of the course is along the American Tobacco Trail, a former railbed that was originally home to the New Hope Valley Railroad.
The event has results in charitable contributions of $1,059,000 after nine years and 10 races. The primary beneficiaries are JDRF, Hope For The Warriors, the American Red Cross and the Rails to Trails Conservancy, plus Wake County Parks and Recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.