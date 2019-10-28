tobacco road 102819

The Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Altra Half Marathon are staged on the American Tobacco Trail.

The Tobacco Road Marathon, which has surpassed the $1 million mark in money returned to charities, will be staged again on March 15, 2020, and here's a deal for you because you read Running Shorts.

Enter "runningshorts" with your registration for the marathon, sponsored by Allscripts, or the Altra Half Marathon, and get $20 off the entry fee. 

A price increase is coming at the end of the day Thursday, meaning that with fees included, you can get into the half right now for $75.79 and the full for $81.04 by using the runningshorts promo code. Prices will rise on Nov. 1; the runningshorts promo code will continue to give you $20 off.

The races start and end at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. Most of the course is along the American Tobacco Trail, a former railbed that was originally home to the New Hope Valley Railroad. 

The event has results in charitable contributions of $1,059,000 after nine years and 10 races. The primary beneficiaries are JDRF, Hope For The Warriors, the American Red Cross and the Rails to Trails Conservancy, plus Wake County Parks and Recreation.

