n.c. state xc 111519

Greensboro's Ian Shanklin, the first runner on the left with the red N.C. State logo on his shorts, lines up for the start of the Southeast Regional at Earlysville, Va.

 @PackXC on Twitter

How runners with area ties and area college teams fared at today's NCAA cross country regionals.

The women competed in a 6K race; the men ran 10K.

AREA GRADUATES

MEN

IAN SHANKLIN

Team: N.C. State.

Class: Junior.

Hometown (high school): Greensboro (Page).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

His finish: Sixth place, 29:50.3 (4:48 per mile).

Team finish: Third place, 116 points (Virginia, 79; Virginia Tech, 109).

Notable: Shanklin turned in the best regional finish of his career and also earned All-Region for the third time. ... The N.C. State women won the regional with 48 points, ahead of Furman with 83. State senior Elly Henes earned the regional championship with a 19:48.9 (5:18 per mile).

What's next: The Wolfpack awaits a possible at-large selection – and FloTrack.org projects the team to make it – for the NCAA championships on Nov. 23 at Terre Haute, Ind. The top two teams in nine regions automatically qualified, and 13 at-large teams will be announced at 5 p.m. Saturday.

DAVID MELVILLE

Team: Harvard.

Class: Sophomore.

Hometown (high school): Greensboro (Northern Guilford).

Regional: Northeast, Buffalo, N.Y.

His finish: 29th place, 29:41.5 (4:47 per mile).

Notable: Harvard won the regional and will advance to the NCAA championships next weekend. The top five scorers earn points, and Melville was his strong team's No. 6 runner, just steps behind teammate Hugo Milner at the finish.

CAMERON PONDER

Team: Furman.

Class: Sophomore.

Hometown (high school): Winston-Salem (Mount Tabor).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

His finish: 46th place, 31:08.9 (5:00 per mile).

Team finish: Fourth place, 152 points.

What's next: Furman, like N.C. State, also will await a possible at-large entry to the NCAA championships and is also projected by FloTrack.org to make it.

JOHN TATTER

Team: North Carolina.

Class: Sophomore.

Hometown (high school): Winston-Salem (Reynolds).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

His finish: 95th place, 32:05.5 (5:09 per mile).

Team finish: Eighth place, 217 points.

CAM MILROY

Team: UNC-Wilmington.

Class: Freshman.

Hometown (high school): Greensboro (Page).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

His finish: 130th place, 32:50.7 (5:17 per mile).

Team finish: 31st, 834 points.

TRAVIS LEACH

Team: East Carolina.

Class: Freshman.

Hometown (high school): High Point (Southwest Guilford).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

His finish: 196th place, 34:16.9 (5:30 per mile).

Team finish: 18th place, 483 points.

JOHN PAYNTER

Team: UNC-Wilmington.

Class: Freshman.

Hometown (high school): Winston-Salem (Reynolds).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

His finish: 34:36.6 (5:34 per mile).

Team finish: 31st, 834 points.

WOMEN

SARA PLATEK

Team: Duke

Class: Junior.

Hometown (high school): Jamestown (Ragsdale).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

Her finish: 18th place, 20:44.2 (5:33 per mile).

Team finish: Fifth place, 154 points.

Notable: Platek, who recorded a personal best at the distance by a full minute, earns all-region honors for her performance, joining teammate Michaela Reinhart (11th place, 20:28.8).

What they're saying: "Both Michaela and Sara had incredible races. They put themselves out in a great position, stuck with it and came away with All-Region honors. This is just Sara's second race and third race this season for Michaela, so those were great performances." – Duke coach Rhonda Riley to GoDuke.com.

LINDSEY ICKES

Team: High Point.

Class: Sophomore.

Hometown (high school): Winston-Salem (Forsyth Country Day).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

Her finish: 132nd place, 22:34.3 (6:03 per mile).

Team finish: 11th place, 356 points.

KATHRYN ANDERSON

Team: UNCG.

Class: Sophomore.

Hometown (high school): Clemmons (West Forsyth).

Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.

Her finish: 176th place, 23:07.2 (6:12 per mile).

Team finish: 22nd place, 608 points.

AREA TEAMS

Men

Wake Forest: Seventh place, 206 points (top finisher, Zach Facioni, 14th place, 30:25.7).

High Point: 14th place, 396 points (top finisher, El Hocine Bouchrak, 21st place, 30:34.8).

UNCG: 24th place, 680 points (top finisher, Alex Roy, 75th place, 31:48.5).

Elon: 25th place, 692 points (top finisher, Aidan Tierney, 86th place, 31:57.2).

Women

Wake Forest: Fourth place, 133 points (top finisher, Samantha Halvorsen, 14th place, 20:30.9).

Elon: Ninth place, 317 points (top finisher, Scolasticah Kemei, 28th place, 21:05.9).

High Point: 11th place, 356 points (top finisher, Famke Heinst, 10th place, 20:21.2).

UNCG: 22nd place, 608 points (top finisher, Kassidy Dill, 88th place, 22:03.7).

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments