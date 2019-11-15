How runners with area ties and area college teams fared at today's NCAA cross country regionals.
The women competed in a 6K race; the men ran 10K.
AREA GRADUATES
MEN
IAN SHANKLIN
Team: N.C. State.
Class: Junior.
Hometown (high school): Greensboro (Page).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
His finish: Sixth place, 29:50.3 (4:48 per mile).
Team finish: Third place, 116 points (Virginia, 79; Virginia Tech, 109).
PACKed it up.— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) November 15, 2019
6. Shanklin (29:50.3)
18. @GavinGaynor (30:32.1)
27. Burger (30:44.9)
31. Bason (30:49.4)
34. Kawalec (30:54.2)
65. Baldwin (31:39.7)
103. Epps (32:17.8)#GoPack pic.twitter.com/UuiKWTQYz1
Notable: Shanklin turned in the best regional finish of his career and also earned All-Region for the third time. ... The N.C. State women won the regional with 48 points, ahead of Furman with 83. State senior Elly Henes earned the regional championship with a 19:48.9 (5:18 per mile).
What's next: The Wolfpack awaits a possible at-large selection – and FloTrack.org projects the team to make it – for the NCAA championships on Nov. 23 at Terre Haute, Ind. The top two teams in nine regions automatically qualified, and 13 at-large teams will be announced at 5 p.m. Saturday.
DAVID MELVILLE
Team: Harvard.
Class: Sophomore.
Hometown (high school): Greensboro (Northern Guilford).
Regional: Northeast, Buffalo, N.Y.
In case you haven't heard...... we are Northeast Regionals Champs and are going to NCAAs!!— Harvard T&F | XC (@HarvardTrack_XC) November 15, 2019
🏆🏆#GoCrimson
RECAP: https://t.co/d93gxLUAga pic.twitter.com/G9TCn8GYck
His finish: 29th place, 29:41.5 (4:47 per mile).
Notable: Harvard won the regional and will advance to the NCAA championships next weekend. The top five scorers earn points, and Melville was his strong team's No. 6 runner, just steps behind teammate Hugo Milner at the finish.
CAMERON PONDER
Team: Furman.
Class: Sophomore.
Hometown (high school): Winston-Salem (Mount Tabor).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
His finish: 46th place, 31:08.9 (5:00 per mile).
Team finish: Fourth place, 152 points.
What's next: Furman, like N.C. State, also will await a possible at-large entry to the NCAA championships and is also projected by FloTrack.org to make it.
JOHN TATTER
Team: North Carolina.
Class: Sophomore.
Hometown (high school): Winston-Salem (Reynolds).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
His finish: 95th place, 32:05.5 (5:09 per mile).
Team finish: Eighth place, 217 points.
CAM MILROY
Team: UNC-Wilmington.
Class: Freshman.
Hometown (high school): Greensboro (Page).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
His finish: 130th place, 32:50.7 (5:17 per mile).
Team finish: 31st, 834 points.
TRAVIS LEACH
Team: East Carolina.
Class: Freshman.
Hometown (high school): High Point (Southwest Guilford).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
His finish: 196th place, 34:16.9 (5:30 per mile).
Team finish: 18th place, 483 points.
JOHN PAYNTER
Team: UNC-Wilmington.
Class: Freshman.
Hometown (high school): Winston-Salem (Reynolds).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
His finish: 34:36.6 (5:34 per mile).
Team finish: 31st, 834 points.
WOMEN
SARA PLATEK
Team: Duke
Class: Junior.
Hometown (high school): Jamestown (Ragsdale).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
Proud of how this team rallied and finished the season placing 5th...shoutout to Michaela and Platek for all regional placing 11th and 18th 😈👊🏽 #southeastregion pic.twitter.com/OqL7HtYK5A— Rhonda Riley (@coachrriley1) November 15, 2019
Southeast all region team with 2 Blue Devils placing 11th and 18th! Congrats to Michaela and Sara! #goduke pic.twitter.com/Js9dALpIVJ— Rhonda Riley (@coachrriley1) November 15, 2019
Her finish: 18th place, 20:44.2 (5:33 per mile).
Team finish: Fifth place, 154 points.
Notable: Platek, who recorded a personal best at the distance by a full minute, earns all-region honors for her performance, joining teammate Michaela Reinhart (11th place, 20:28.8).
What they're saying: "Both Michaela and Sara had incredible races. They put themselves out in a great position, stuck with it and came away with All-Region honors. This is just Sara's second race and third race this season for Michaela, so those were great performances." – Duke coach Rhonda Riley to GoDuke.com.
LINDSEY ICKES
Team: High Point.
Class: Sophomore.
Hometown (high school): Winston-Salem (Forsyth Country Day).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
Her finish: 132nd place, 22:34.3 (6:03 per mile).
Team finish: 11th place, 356 points.
KATHRYN ANDERSON
Team: UNCG.
Class: Sophomore.
Hometown (high school): Clemmons (West Forsyth).
Regional: Southeast, Charlottesville, Va.
Her finish: 176th place, 23:07.2 (6:12 per mile).
Team finish: 22nd place, 608 points.
AREA TEAMS
Men
Wake Forest: Seventh place, 206 points (top finisher, Zach Facioni, 14th place, 30:25.7).
High Point: 14th place, 396 points (top finisher, El Hocine Bouchrak, 21st place, 30:34.8).
UNCG: 24th place, 680 points (top finisher, Alex Roy, 75th place, 31:48.5).
Elon: 25th place, 692 points (top finisher, Aidan Tierney, 86th place, 31:57.2).
Women
Wake Forest: Fourth place, 133 points (top finisher, Samantha Halvorsen, 14th place, 20:30.9).
Elon: Ninth place, 317 points (top finisher, Scolasticah Kemei, 28th place, 21:05.9).
High Point: 11th place, 356 points (top finisher, Famke Heinst, 10th place, 20:21.2).
UNCG: 22nd place, 608 points (top finisher, Kassidy Dill, 88th place, 22:03.7).
