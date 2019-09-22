BADASS RUN CLUB

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.

Where: Brown Truck Brewery, 1234 N. Main St., High Point.

How far: 3ish miles.

How fast: Variety of paces.

Learn more: Brown Truck Brewery on Facebook.

BLACK GIRLS RUN! HIGH POINT-JAMESTOWN

When: Mornings and evenings.

Starting lines: 4:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The Rush, 4835 W. Wendover Ave., Jamestown (park near Subway); 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., High Point; 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 305 E. Parkway Ave., High Point.

How far: 3-5 miles.

How fast: Variety of paces ("no woman left behind").

Learn more: blackgirlsrungboro@yahoo.com; Regina McKinney, (336) 392-3197; Charissa Peterman, (336) 681-0425; Tara Owens, (336) 432-3315; Black Girls Run! Greensboro on Facebook.

FLEET FEET HIGH POINT POTENT POTABLES

When: 6:15 p.m. Thursdays.

Starting line: Potent Potables, 115 E. Main St., Jamestown.

How far: 2-5 miles.

How fast: Variety of paces.

Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.

FLEET FEET HIGH POINT PUB RUNS

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.

Starting line: Fleet Feet High Point, 2762 N.C. 68 North, Unit 111, High Point.

How far: 2-5 miles.

How fast: Variety of paces.

Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.

FLEET FEET HIGH POINT WEDNESDAY GROUP RUN

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Starting line: Fleet Feet High Point, 2762 N.C. 68 North, Unit 111, High Point.

How far: 2-5 miles.

How fast: Variety of paces.

Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.

FLEET FEET HIGH POINT SATURDAY BEGINNERS

When: 7 a.m. Saturdays .

Starting line: Gibson Park, 5207 W. Wendover Ave., High Point.

How far: About 3 miles.

How fast: Some walk-run, 10 to 13 minutes per mile.

Learn more: Leigh Earman, leighearman@gmail.com, or (336) 858-5580.

FLEET FEET ROCK RUNNERS TRAIL RUNNING GROUP HIGH POINT THURSDAYS

When: 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Starting lines: Various.

How far: Variety of distances.

How fast: Variety of paces.

Learn more: (336) 858-5580 or Facebook.

JAMESTOWN RUNNING AND EXERCISE GROUP

When: Saturdays.

Starting line: 103 Gannaway Road, Jamestown.

How far: 3-10 miles.

How fast: 6 to 12 minutes per mile. Several runners take part and match up with someone their own pace. From a group member: "We are not an intimidating group. We've been known to stop at yard sales on the run. Pretty laid-back group with a couple of gazelles!"

Learn more: Lynn Montgomery, saylynn2018@gmail.com; visit the Jamestown Running and Exercise Group Facebook page.

