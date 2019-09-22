BADASS RUN CLUB
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Where: Brown Truck Brewery, 1234 N. Main St., High Point.
How far: 3ish miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Brown Truck Brewery on Facebook.
BLACK GIRLS RUN! HIGH POINT-JAMESTOWN
When: Mornings and evenings.
Starting lines: 4:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The Rush, 4835 W. Wendover Ave., Jamestown (park near Subway); 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., High Point; 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 305 E. Parkway Ave., High Point.
How far: 3-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces ("no woman left behind").
Learn more: blackgirlsrungboro@yahoo.com; Regina McKinney, (336) 392-3197; Charissa Peterman, (336) 681-0425; Tara Owens, (336) 432-3315; Black Girls Run! Greensboro on Facebook.
FLEET FEET HIGH POINT POTENT POTABLES
When: 6:15 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting line: Potent Potables, 115 E. Main St., Jamestown.
How far: 2-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
FLEET FEET HIGH POINT PUB RUNS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Fleet Feet High Point, 2762 N.C. 68 North, Unit 111, High Point.
How far: 2-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
FLEET FEET HIGH POINT WEDNESDAY GROUP RUN
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Starting line: Fleet Feet High Point, 2762 N.C. 68 North, Unit 111, High Point.
How far: 2-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
FLEET FEET HIGH POINT SATURDAY BEGINNERS
When: 7 a.m. Saturdays .
Starting line: Gibson Park, 5207 W. Wendover Ave., High Point.
How far: About 3 miles.
How fast: Some walk-run, 10 to 13 minutes per mile.
Learn more: Leigh Earman, leighearman@gmail.com, or (336) 858-5580.
FLEET FEET ROCK RUNNERS TRAIL RUNNING GROUP HIGH POINT THURSDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting lines: Various.
How far: Variety of distances.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: (336) 858-5580 or Facebook.
JAMESTOWN RUNNING AND EXERCISE GROUP
When: Saturdays.
Starting line: 103 Gannaway Road, Jamestown.
How far: 3-10 miles.
How fast: 6 to 12 minutes per mile. Several runners take part and match up with someone their own pace. From a group member: "We are not an intimidating group. We've been known to stop at yard sales on the run. Pretty laid-back group with a couple of gazelles!"
Learn more: Lynn Montgomery, saylynn2018@gmail.com; visit the Jamestown Running and Exercise Group Facebook page.
