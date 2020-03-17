Residence
Winston-Salem
How he qualified
3:17:38 (needed 3:35 in M55), Tunnel Marathon, Washington state, June 2019. "Really enjoyed the experience," he says. "Tried to qualify a year earlier at the New River Marathon but tore my meniscus and limped home in 3:39. Was then out of business for three months and then prepped for the Tunnel Marathon."
Where he was in training
"I was not specifically training for Boston as I have several other races lined up of varying distances ranging from 20K to 12 hours. I train 50-80 miles running a week, and almost none of these miles are on the road. It is likely 40 percent trails, 59 percent treadmill on Zwift Running. ...
"On Saturday, I competed in the Antelope Canyon 50-miler in Page, Ariz. Luckily I did not get canceled and I finished 10th overall (out of 369) in a time of 8:48:48. A stunning venue where you run through various slot canyons and past the incredible Horseshoe Bend."
What he'll do now
"The next big race on my schedule is the the Black Mountain Monster 12-hour race in June, and I hope to run 100K in that period. Then a week later the Smiley Sprint Triathlon, because I like to support local races. In August then a tough and scenic SwimRun race in Norway that is called Rockman SwimRun. If any of these races cancel, I will just keep training mostly on trails."
Boston in September?
"I plan to go to Boston in September and have already moved my April flights to that date. My goal is to have fun and ideally run a faster second half, as that is seemingly very difficult. And hopefully my wife can also come to Boston with me."
