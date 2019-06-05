Have you run yet for Global Running Day?
If not, a handful of opportunities await you tonight in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.
Global Running Day, according to its web site, "is a worldwide celebration of running that encourages everyone to get moving. It doesn’t matter how fast you run or how far you go – what’s important is that you take part, and how you do it is up to you. Run a lap around your block, take your dog for a long walk, or call your friends for a pick-up game in the park."
Among its sponsors or supporters are the New York Road Runners, Fleet Feet Sports, the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series, the Chicago Marathon and Strava.
Among the activities taking place across the Triad tonight:
Fleet Feet Sports' The Big Run
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., Greensboro, and Fleet Feet Sports, 2762 N.C. 68, High Point.
Notable: Fleet Feet Sports' Greensboro run, featuring a trail and a road course, will be timed and will include a finisher's medal and T-shirt. The High Point run will be untimed. Both registration fees are $30.
Trivium Racing: Trivium, which is timing The Big Run, is offering 20 percent off the entry fee for several of its races, including the new Greensboro Half Marathon on Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. today.
Crazy Running Greensboro: The running program, designed for 5- to 14-year-olds, will have a presence at The Big Run and will offer discounts on its summer program. A nine-punch card will be $80 (usually $90) and an 18-punch card will be $150 (usually $170). Learn more at the Crazy Running Greensboro Facebook page.
Learn more: fleetfeetgreensboro.com
Junction 311 Endurance Sports
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: Natty Greene's Brewpub, 345 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
Notable: A free group run. The night will include a promo from Junction 311, myofasical release from Good Health Greensboro and yoga for runners from The Shoe Bus Mini Mobile Fitness Boutique.
Learn more: Event page on Facebook.
RunnerDude's Fitness
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2309 W. Cone Blvd., Greensboro.
Notable: A free, untimed out-and-back run of 2-6 miles along the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway. Post-run refreshments will include water, Gatorade, freezy pops, watermelon, and other snacks.
Learn more: Event page on Facebook.
Twin City Track Club and Fleet Feet Sports Winston-Salem
When: 6, 6:45 and 7:45 p.m.
Where: 6 and 6:45 p.m., Hanes Park, Winston-Salem; 7:45 p.m., Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Notable: The club's weekly Summer Running Series, a prelude to the annual Ultimate Runner, will continue at Hanes Park. Fleet Feet Sports will host its Big Run, an untimed event, about 6:45 at the park. TCTC will host Running Trivia, with questions related to famous races, famous runners, local running, running media and training. All events are free and open to the public.
Beat the Heat 5K: Runners can get $5 off the entry fee today for the Beat the Heat 5K on July 20. Learn more at the TCTC Facebook page.
Learn more: Event page on Facebook.