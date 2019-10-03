Greensboro
Ayla Amon, 32, F
Fujiko Asato, 65, F
Cindy Barbour, 54, F
George Bene, 50, F
Bob Benko, 55, M
John Boschini, 30, M
Beth Deloria, 53, F
April Galloway, 34, F
David Gile, 51, M
Pat Hester, 67, M
Jay Jahnes, 40, M
David Kinsey, 48, M
Evan Logan, 40, F
Gebreselassie Nida, 45, M
Katherine Nunnally, 41, F
Miguel Perez, 44, M
Terrieha Romer, 36, F
Kenton Stamey, 60, M
Lori Stevenson, 46, F
Darrel Wells, 62, M
Browns Summit
John Reilly, 66, M
High Point
Alexandra Apple, 29, F
David Duggan, 53, M
Valerie Duggan, 44, F
Kim Gallimore, 64, M
Jerry Thompson, 55, M
Oak Ridge
Rosa Alonso-mckenzie, 54, F
Mark Lindsay, 49, M
Summerfield
Les Glasgow, 68, M
Matthew Rand, 53, M
