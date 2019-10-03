Greensboro

Ayla Amon, 32, F

Fujiko Asato, 65, F

Cindy Barbour, 54, F

George Bene, 50, F

Bob Benko, 55, M

John Boschini, 30, M

Beth Deloria, 53, F

April Galloway, 34, F

David Gile, 51, M

Pat Hester, 67, M

Jay Jahnes, 40, M

David Kinsey, 48, M

Evan Logan, 40, F

Gebreselassie Nida, 45, M

Katherine Nunnally, 41, F

Miguel Perez, 44, M

Terrieha Romer, 36, F

Kenton Stamey, 60, M

Lori Stevenson, 46, F

Darrel Wells, 62, M

Browns Summit

John Reilly, 66, M

High Point

Alexandra Apple, 29, F

David Duggan, 53, M

Valerie Duggan, 44, F

Kim Gallimore, 64, M

Jerry Thompson, 55, M

Oak Ridge

Rosa Alonso-mckenzie, 54, F

Mark Lindsay, 49, M

Summerfield

Les Glasgow, 68, M

Matthew Rand, 53, M

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments