Athletes from A&T's nationally ranked men's and women's track and field teams will begin competition Wednesday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Austin, Texas.
A guide to the event for A&T and for area athletes.
How many Aggies?
A&T has 16 athletes entered at Austin. A&T has nine entries each in the men's and women's competition, covering six events for the women and seven for the men.
Who else from the area?
Sprinters Chantz Sawyers of Greensboro, running for Florida, and Tamara Clark of High Point, competing for Alabama, are entered in multiple events. Greensboro's Ian Shanklin, who runs for N.C. State, will compete in the final of the 5,000 meters.
How might the Aggies fare?
Trackandfieldnews.com, in its form chart posted after the East and West preliminaries, predicted a national championship for A&T's Trevor Stewart in the 400 and a 17th-place finish for the men's team.
Stewart's time of 44.38 seconds ranks No. 3 in the world during the 2019 outdoor season. Rowe, with a 20.12 in the 200, is ranked No. 10.
In its women's form chart, the web site predicted a 2-3 finish in the 200 by Kayla White and Cambrea Sturgis, fueling a projected 11th-place finish overall.
White, who won the indoor title at the distance, is A&T's NCAA champion in any sport. Her 10.96 season-best in the 100 meters is the fastest in the world during the 2019 season, and White and Sturgis shared the No. 6 spot in the world with 22.52s in the 200.
The A&T men's team is rated No. 10 in the most recent U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll, and the women's team is rated No. 12.
Semifinals and finals: How they work
A&T athletes are entered in either sprint, sprint relay or hurdles events. In each, three heats will make up the semifinal round on Wednesday (men) or Thursday (women). The two top individuals or teams in each heat plus the next two best times will advance to the event final on Friday (men) or Saturday (women).
How to follow
Live results will be posted at flashresults.com.
Competition will air via streaming or live from ESPN:
Wednesday: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
Thursday: 1 p.m. (ESPN3), 8 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPN2).
Friday: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN).
Saturday: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
A forecast for thunderstorms on Wednesday has already caused an alteration of the original first-day schedule.
The News & Record's Sports section, because of its deadlines and the starting times of the events, will have limited coverage on some days during the championships. The best way to get updates on area athletes will be at the News & Record's Running Shorts at greensboro.com.
Schedule for A&T and area runners
All times Eastern
Wednesday
5:32 p.m.: Men's 4x100 relay; Michael Dickson, Akeem Sirleaf, Malcolm Croom-McFadden, Rodney Rowe, first heat (39.14); final at 8:32 p.m. Friday.
6:32 p.m.: Men's 110-meter hurdles, Michael Dickson, first heat (13.54); final at 9:12 p.m. Friday.
6:46 p.m.: Men's 100; Rodney Rowe, first heat (10.05); final at 9:22 p.m. Friday.
7 p.m.: Men's 400; Trevor Stewart, third heat (44.38), and Akeem Sirleaf, third heat (45.42); final at 9:32 p.m. Friday.
7:30 p.m.: Men's 400-meter hurdles; Akeem Lindo, second heat (50.42); final at 9:57 p.m. Friday.
7:44 p.m.: Men's 200; Akeem Sirleaf, second heat (20.37), and Rodney Rowe, third heat (20.12); final at 10:07 p.m. Friday.
8:48 p.m.: Men's 4x400 relay; Trevor Stewart, Kemarni Mighty, Justin Hamilton, Akeem Sirleaf, first heat (3:04.21); final at 10:51 p.m. Friday.
Thursday
8:02 p.m.: Women's 4x100 relay; Kamaya Debose-Epps, Tori Ray, Cambrea Sturgis, Kayla White, first heat (43.41); final at 6:32 p.m. Saturday.
9:02 p.m.: Women's 100-meter hurdles; Madeleine Akobundu (12.81); final at 7:12 p.m. Saturday.
9:16 p.m.: Women's 100; Kayla White, second heat (10.96), and Cambrea Sturgis, second heat, (11.17); final at 7:22 p.m. Saturday.
9:30 p.m.: Women's 400; Tori Ray, third heat (52.35); final at 7:32 p.m. Saturday.
10:14 p.m.: Women's 200; Cambrea Sturgis, first heat (22.52), Kayla White, first heat (22.52), Kamaya Debose-Epps, third heat (23.10); final at 8:07 p.m. Saturday.
11:18 p.m.: Women's 4x400 relay; Tori Ray, Sun-Sara Williams, Kristoni Barnes, Nilaja Florence, third heat (3:33.38); final at 8:51 p.m. Saturday.
Others
Chantz Sawyers, Florida (Greensboro)
5:32 p.m. Wednesday: Men's 4x100 relay, alternate; first heat (38.52); final at 8:32 p.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Wednesday: Men's 400; first heat (45.60); final at 9:32 p.m. Friday.
8:48 p.m. Wednesday: Men's 4x400 relay; third heat (3:03.25); final at 10:51 p.m. Friday.
Tamara Clark, Alabama (High Point)
9:16 p.m. Thursday: Women's 100; second heat (11.24); final at 7:22 p.m. Saturday.
10:14 p.m. Thursday: Women's 200; second heat (22.78); final at 8:07 p.m. Saturday.
11:18 p.m. Thursday: Women's 4x100 relay; first heat (3:28.60); final at 8:51 p.m. Saturday.
Ian Shanklin, N.C. State (Greensboro)
10:25 p.m. Friday: Men's 5,000 final (13:55.13).