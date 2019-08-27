The Grimsley boys placed five runners inside the top 20, and the Northern Guilford girls captured seven of the top 10 places to claim team victories at the Guilford County Cross Country Championships today at Hagan-Stone Park.
Northern Guilford's Jack Dingman and Emma Fredericks captured the individual titles.
Dingman ran a 16:09 in the 5K race, a pace of 5:13 per mile. The girls field, losing its way along the course, turned the race into a 6.5K, or 4.04 miles, and Fredericks' time of 27:43 equated to a 6:52-per-mile pace.
Boys
Team standings
5K (3.1 miles)
1. Grimsley 67
2. Northwest Guilford 79
3. Southwest Guilford 100
4. Page 118
5. Northern Guilford 122
6. High Point Central 166
7. Southeast Guilford 170
8. Wesleyan 233
9. Greensboro Day 265
10. Caldwell 277
11. Cornerstone 285
12. Ragsdale 288
13. Western Guilford 349
14. Vandalia 413
15. Eastern Guilford 459
Individual leaders
1. Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford) 16:09.24
2. Ethan Long (Page) 16:59.74
3. Shane Braxton (Grimsley) 17:02.84
4. Jean-Lou Pare (Page) 17:08.73
5. Nathan Zavala (Wesleyan) 17:16.48
6. Max Villarreal (Southwest Guilford) 17:20.11
7. Aman Tsegay (Southwest Guilford) 17:48.53
8. Spody Welch (Southeast Guilford) 17:55.16
9. Hamza Alkadir (High Point Christian) 17:57.10
10. Liam McWhorter (Northwest Guilford) 18:10.78
11. Riley Joncas (Northwest Guilford) 18:10.96
12. Logan Anderson (High Point Central) 18:18.01
13, Noah Fernandez (Grimsley) 18:18.81
14. Haveesh Macha (Grimsley) 18:20.16
15. Spencer Leinbach (Southwest Guilford) 18:27.46
16. Murad Creary (High Point Central) 18:28.49
17. Matthew Heras (Northwest Guilford) 18:30.00
18. Jacob Barrow (Grimsley) 18:31.84
19. Noah Sadler (Grimsley) 18:32.05
20. Nichola Hamilton (Northwest Guilford) 18:35.32
Girls
Team standings
6.5K (4.04 miles)
1. Northern Guilford 18
2. Northwest Guilford 62
3. Grimsley 96
4. Westchester 120
5. Caldwell 146
6. Page 173
7. Southwest Guilford 174
8. Greensboro Day 205
9. Cornerstone 231
10. Southeast Guilford 273
Individual leaders
1. Emma Fredericks (Northern Guilford) 27:43.74
2. Alyssa Hernandez (Northern Guilford) 28:08.79
3. Emma Hardiman (Northern Guilford) 28:33.89
4. Katie Howell (Northern Guilford) 28:56.94
5. Aliana Schwartz (Westchester) 29:11.40
6. Paris Stankewich (Northwest Guilford) 29:16.25
7. Haley Irwin (Northwest Guilford) 29:32.33
8. Hope Rackers (Northern Guilford) 29:36.86
9. Kiersten Kohler (Northern Guilford) 30:05.26
10. Sarah Baum (Northern Guilford) 30:07.07
11. Jessica Oberlies (Grimsley) 30:21.06
12. Olivia Furst (Caldwell) 30:29.03
13. Logan Lester (Grimsley) 30:39.95
14. Samantha Poole (Northern Guilford) 30:50.18
15. Eleanor Long (Northwest Guilford) 31:01.21
16. Sydney Partyka (Northwest Guilford) 31:26.54
17. Ella Hedman (Caldwell) 31:26.79
18. Jiya Patel (Northern Guilford) 31:45.65
19. Claire Monson (Southwest Guilford) 31:46.98
20. Izzy Stum (Southwest Guilford) 31:54.83
