BLACK GIRLS RUN! GREENSBORO
When: Mondays through Saturdays.
Starting lines: 4:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Walmart, 121 W. Elmsley Dr., Greensboro; 4:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Save-A-Lot, 429 W. Meadowview Road; 4:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1816 Eastwood Ave.; 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St.; 6 p.m. Mondays and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Payless, 2601 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro; 7 a.m. first and third Saturdays, 3203 S. Holden Road, Greensboro; 7 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, Spencer Love Tennis Center, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.
How far: 3-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces ("no woman left behind").
Learn more: blackgirlsrungboro@yahoo.com; Regina McKinney, (336) 392-3197; Charissa Peterman, (336) 681-0425; Tara Owens, (336) 432-3315; Black Girls Run! Greensboro on Facebook.
BLUELINERS
When: 7:30 a.m. Saturdays, 5:55 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Starting line: On the blue line in front of the Spencer Love Tennis Center, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., Greensboro.
How far: Saturdays: Out-and-back course over the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway toward Strawberry Road. The majority of the Blueliners will run 8 or 11 miles. For longer distances, folks arrive at 7 or earlier and often return for the 7:30 start. Tuesdays and Thursdays: One loop around Country Park, out-and-back course over the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway toward Target off Lawndale Drive; 6 miles.
How fast: 8 minutes per mile or so for the jack rabbits, up to 10 for the oldies.
Learn more: Rick King, by email at rickkinggt@gmail.com; visit the Blueliners’ Facebook page.
BOXCAR RUN CLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
Starting line: 120 W. Lewis St., Greensboro.
How far: 1-, 3- and 5-mile routes.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Boxcar + Arcade RunClub on Facebook.
BREATHLESS BABES
When: Daily except Fridays.
Starting lines: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, location TBA; 6 p.m. Tuesdays (with Kay Shore's Fruit Loops from Joymongers); 6 p.m. Wednesdays, we run with RunnerDude's Fitness; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Guilford College; Saturdays with RunnerDude's Fitness; "Contact us and we'll let you know where we are running!").
How far: 2-6 miles on weekdays, 4-15+ miles on Saturdays and Sundays.
How fast: 9:00-13:00 per mile. Start together and break off based on distance and pace. Some run intervals, some run the whole time.
Learn more: Kathy Clark, kathyc713@yahoo.com
DAVE’S JABRONIS RUNNING CLUB
When: Saturday mornings; 7 a.m. May-September; 8 a.m. October-April.
Starting lines: Variety.
How far: 8 to 12 miles.
How fast: 7 to 10 minutes per mile.
Learn more: Brian McDonald, brianmcdonald66@gmail.com.
DOWNTOWN DASHERS
When: 5 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting lines: Bryan YMCA, 501 W. Market St., Greensboro, on Tuesdays and Thursdays; varied locations on Saturdays.
How far: 3-6.5 miles Tuesdays and Thursdays, including hills, steps, plyometrics, stairs and track; long runs, variety of distances, Saturdays.
How fast: Six minutes per mile to Galloway run-walk method. Group runs begin together then break into smaller groups by pace. The Dashers use the buddy system.
Learn more: Contact Naomi Ballen, naomiballen@hotmail.com, or the Dashers, dashers@downtowndashers.org, to be added to the email list for updates, including Saturday locations.
FLEET FEET GREENSBORO TRACK TUESDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Irwin Belk Track, BB&T Stadium on A&T campus, 818 E. Lindsay St., Greensboro.
Learn more: (336) 288-7071, fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
FLEET FEET GREENSBORO TUESDAY BEGINNERS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Joymongers Brewing Co., 576 N. Eugene St., Greensboro.
How far: 3-4 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces, all welcome, in this coed group. Usually 10 to 15 minutes per mile, including some who walk.
Learn more: Kay Shore, frootloopsrun@gmail.com, or (336) 288-7071.
FLEET FEET ROCK RUNNERS TRAIL RUNNING GROUP GREENSBORO WEDNESDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays during spring and summer.
Starting lines: Various.
Learn more: 288-7071 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com or Facebook.
FLEET FEET GREENSBORO THURSDAYS
When: 6:15 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting line: Fleet Feet Greensboro, 3731 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro.
How far: 3 to 6 miles through Country Park and Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.
How fast: 6 to 10 minutes per mile.
Learn more: 288-7071 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
GIBB'S HUNDRED RUNNING CLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting line: 504 State St., Greensboro.
How far: 5K, 5 miles.
How fast: All paces welcome.
Learn more: Gibb's Hundred Running Club on Facebook.
GREENSBORO RUNNING CLUB
When: GRC Sweet Run Series, 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 29; 7:30 a.m. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting lines: Check Facebook for Tuesday locations; Saturdays, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., Greensboro.
How far: 2- to 4-mile routes on Tuesdays; 4-8 miles on Saturdays along the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway.
How fast: All paces welcome.
Learn more: Contact Greensboro Running Club on Facebook.
LITTLE BROTHER BREWING RUN CLUB
When: Meet at 6 p.m., run at 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: 348 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
How far: Variety of distances.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Little Brother Brewing Run Club on Facebook.
NATTY GREENE'S RUN CLUB
When: 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays.
Starting line: 345 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
How far: Variety of distances.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Notable: The Shoe Bus leads the run club in a 30-minute yoga session once a month.
Learn more: Natty Greene's Run Club on Facebook.
PIEDMONT PACERS RUNNING AND TRACK CLUB TUESDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays (track and field), 7:30 a.m. Saturdays (road or trails).
Starting lines: Tuesdays, Irwin Belk Track, 800 E. Lindsay St., Greensboro; Saturdays (with Blueliners), Spencer Love Tennis Center, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., Greensboro.
How far: 2-5 miles Tuesdays (sprints, distance, throws), 5-10 miles or more Sundays.
How fast: 5 to 10 minutes per mile Tuesdays, 7 to 10 minutes per mile Saturdays.
Learn more: Kevin Gobble, info@piedmontpacers.org, or visit PiedmontPacers.org or the Piedmont Pacers page on Facebook.
PREYER BREWING RUN CLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting line: Preyer Brewing, 600 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
How far: 1-3 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Preyer Brewing on Facebook or get on the email list at preyerbrewing.com.
RUNCLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Mondays (during Daylight-Saving Time), 6 p.m. Mondays (November-March).
Starting line: Sticks & Stones, Walker and Elam avenues, Greensboro.
How far: 3-4 miles.
How fast: 8-10 minutes per mile.
Learn more: RunClub on Facebook.
RUNNERDUDE’S FITNESS
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m. Saturdays (Run the Boro group runs in May and June at 7 a.m.).
Starting line: 2309 W. Cone Blvd., Greensboro, behind Northwestern Plaza on the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, on Wednesdays, except for first Wednesdays, which are at Di'lishi Frozen Yogurt, 4016 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Saturday starting locations, when not at RunnerDude's Fitness, are posted near the end of each week at runnerdudesfitness.com.
How far: 4 to 8 miles Wednesday; 6 and 10 miles on Saturdays but routes for other distances available.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Thad McLaurin, 288-6155, runnerdude@runnerdudesfitness.com, runnerdudesfitness.com, Twitter @runnerdude_.
