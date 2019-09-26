Twelve runners are the maximum number that can form a team for the 209-mile Blue Ridge Relay from Mount Rogers in Virginia to Asheville.
The Greensboro Sole Sistas picked up one additional runner late in the race: Maggie, a chocolate lab.
The Sole Sistas had dropped off Terri Maultsby to begin Leg 31, a 6.7-mile segment that is considered one of the two most difficult during the race Sept. 6-7. The Sistas' van started the climb on N.C. 197 in the Pisgah National Forest to go to the next exchange zone, and that's when the Sistas noticed Maggie joining runners on a stretch labeled "Mountain Goat Hard."
"We saw a little chocolate lab running with all of the runners," says Christina Mohorn. "She looked like she belonged with someone; she was just running with the group, all the way up."
All the way up means a gain of 1,405 feet, most of that in the final 5 miles. Maultsby made it, and so did Maggie, reaching a summit at Cane River Gap, sitting at 4,263 feet on the Yancey-Buncombe county line. Maultsby handed off to Danielle Gioffre to make the steep descent of Leg 32 into Barnardsville, but Maggie hung around at the exchange zone with the runners who were awaiting teammates.
"We saw the dog with a van of runners, and they were giving the dog water," Mohorn says. "We were like, 'OK, the dog did not belong to someone.' Danielle set off, and we were going to our van. We thought the dog was being taken care of."
Then Maggie showed up at the Sole Sistas' van.
"So Hilary got water out for her," Mohorn says.
Mohorn and Hilary Andersen tried calling the two numbers on Maggie's tag, and Mohorn eventually exchanged texts with Maggie's owner, Cody, after leaving him a voicemail.
"I explained to him what we were doing and could he meet us at the Barnardsville Elementary School no later than 12 o'clock because that was the next exchange zone," Mohorn says. "He said he could be there."
So the Sistas loaded the lab on the lam into their van and headed down the mountain.
"She was so good," Mohorn says. "And Hilary was talking to her the whole time, telling her she's going to get back with her owner. She had her head on Hilary's leg sitting on the floor of the van."
Maggie and Cody reunited at the school, but not without an anxious moment for Andersen. Her owner loaded Maggie into the back of his pickup truck.
"Do you think she can ride in the cab, please?" Andersen asked.
"No, she's fine. She's fine," the owner told her.
Mohorn's part in this animal rescue is not her first on a run. A few years ago, she helped reunite a pug, Zelda, with its owner, and she counts three cat rescues. And Mohorn says Andersen is "definitely in the dog- and cat-saving business."
The Sole Sistas won the seven-team women's division, successfully defending the title they earned in 2018, by completing the race in 29 hours, 56 minutes and 47 seconds, a pace of 8:38 per mile. Mohorn, Andersen, Maultsby and Gioffre were joined by teammates Anita Greenland, Melissa Coker, Evan Logan, Courtney Murphy, Erin Gray, Nicole Chandler and Kelly Alley.
