Greensboro native and recent Davidson College graduate Caroline Yarbrough has been named the Atlantic 10’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year.

Yarbrough received her degree in art history in May, officially capping a dominant four-year career at Davidson on the trails and track and in the classroom. She was chosen from a pool of 12 nominees from seven A-10 institutions. The Woman of the Year will be announced Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to receive the Atlantic 10's nomination for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award,” Yarbrough said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to represent Davidson and the A-10 in this award competition. I feel very fortunate to have competed in the A-10 and NCAA as a student-athlete and am profoundly thankful for this recognition!”

Yarbrough finished her career a 16-time A-10 all-conference performer, four-time league champion and earned 123 points in championship meets over her tenure.

Yarbrough went out on top, winning the A-10 crown in the 10,000 meters and earned her second consecutive trip to the NCAA East Regional. Her qualifying 10K time of 34:27.15 ranks second in program history, while her outdoor 5,000 meters mark of 16:20.70 set at the 2018 Raleigh Relays remains the standard to beat.

“I feel very fortunate to have coach Caroline in the Atlantic 10 and am profoundly thankful for that opportunity,” said Jen Straub, director of women’s track and field and cross country. “Caroline earned this nomination in every way and I am very humbled and proud of her accolades. She exemplifies the type of scholar-athlete that Davidson strives to embody.”

A member of the Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Alpha Theta and Omicron Delta Kappa National Honor Societies, Yarbrough also earned a Lester Scholarship from Cambridge University.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee will first select 30 nominees (10 per division), before narrowing the entries down to nine finalists (three per division) in late September.