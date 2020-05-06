The spring Triad GO FAR event may have been canceled, but families can still train to run a 5K.
GO FAR is offering a free virtual training plan to help runners set a goal to safely run a 5K in their community while social distancing. Each week GO FAR will provide virtual training along with lessons about being healthy and helpful tips. Participants follow the plan and aim to run their own GO FAR 5K route on June 3, which is Global Running Day.
GO FAR is a nonprofit running program for elementary and middle school children that promotes physical fitness, healthy nutrition, and good character. Students are empowered to make healthy choices and learn to set and achieve goals through the 5K training.
Information: Click here.
