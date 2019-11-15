go far logo 042315

The annual fall Triad GO FAR 5K & One-Mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday morning in High Point.

About 1,500 runners are expected, according to a news release from GO FAR. The race, sponsored by Novant Health, will start and end at Showplace Courtyard, 211 E. Commerce Ave. About 1,500 participants are expected.

Students have been training for 10 weeks with afterschool programs and clubs from 35 schools in Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph, and Davidson counties to walk or run a mile or 5K. The event celebrates students’ achievements and allows them to reach goals set in their clubs.

The Fun Run will begin at 8:15 a.m., and 5K starts at 9 a.m.

If you're not entered, you can still sign up on site on Saturday morning. Families are encouraged to participate with their children, and community members are invited to register and participate. The event is open to all ages.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

