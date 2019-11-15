The annual fall
Triad GO FAR 5K & One-Mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday morning in High Point.
About 1,500 runners are expected, according to a news release from GO FAR. The race, sponsored by Novant Health, will start and end at Showplace Courtyard, 211 E. Commerce Ave. About 1,500 participants are expected.
Students have been training for 10 weeks with afterschool programs and clubs from 35 schools in Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph, and Davidson counties to walk or run a mile or 5K. The event celebrates students’ achievements and allows them to reach goals set in their clubs.
The Fun Run will begin at 8:15 a.m., and 5K starts at 9 a.m.
If you're not entered, you can still sign up on site on Saturday morning. Families are encouraged to participate with their children, and community members are invited to register and participate. The event is open to all ages.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Medals for the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
The GO FAR team from Northwood Elementary in High Point.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Some of the younger participants line up for the GO FAR Fun Run.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Participants in the GO FAR Fun Run.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
UNC-Greensboro's mascot, Spiro, greets finishers in the GO FAR Fun Run.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
The Kirkman Park Elementary GO FAR team.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
The Sumner Elementary GO FAR team's tent.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
The Brooks Global Studies GO FAR team loosens up.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K runners prepare to race.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Morehead Elementary GO FAR poses for a team photo for parents.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
High Point firefighters raise the American flag to wave from a ladder truck.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
The American flag rises above the starting area at the GO FAR Family 5K.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners from Northwood Elementary in High Point before the GO FAR Family 5K.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners from Northwood Elementary before the GO FAR Family 5K.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
High Point mayor Bill Bencini, who read a proclamation in support of the GO FAR program, snaps a photo of the starting line for the GO FAR Family 5K.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
The starting line for the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
The first wave lines up to begin the GO FAR Family 5K.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners await the start of the GO FAR Family 5K.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
A wave of runners gets going at the GO FAR Family 5K.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners leave the starting line at the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners leave the starting line at the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners leave the starting line at the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K runners along Piedmont Parkway.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K runners along Piedmont Parkway.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
A runner in the GO FAR Family 5K reties his shoes.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K runners along Piedmont Parkway approach Mile 2.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners on Piedmont Parkway in High Point approach Mile 2 of the GO FAR Family 5K.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners in the final mile of the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners in the final mile of the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Runners from Northwood Elementary during the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Parents await their finishers at the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR founder Robin Lindsay, in the white cap, hands out snacks at the finish line.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Finishers at the GO FAR Family 5K receive their medals.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Finishers at the GO FAR Family 5K receive their medals.
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K finishers earned medals.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K finishers earned medals.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K finishers earned medals.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K finishers earned medals.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K finishers earned medals.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
A busy finish-line chute at the GO FAR Family 5K.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Volunteers hand out snacks for finishers at the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Parents have their camera phones ready at the finish line of the GO FAR Family 5K in High Point.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Chocolate milk, as veteran runners know, is a good recovery drink after a run.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR Family 5K finishers earned medals.
Eddie Wooten
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
Sophia Hammouri, 4, finished the GO FAR Family 5K, her third, in 40 minutes and 38 seconds.
Ali Hammouri
2017 GO FAR race, High Point
GO FAR annually hosts races in May and November in Guilford County.
Eddie Wooten
Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.
