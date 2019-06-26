Updates 6 p.m. with comments from Curtis Swisher, Rotary Club of Kernersville Fourth of July 5K director:
We're getting fireworks shows in downtown Greensboro on two nights next week, but we're getting road races in temperatures that should be 15-20 degrees cooler than a year ago.
Win.
Win.
The 43rd annual Freedom Run, which includes the traditional 10K but also a 5K, will start and end at Center City Park on the morning of July Fourth, one of the nation's most popular days for road races. In fact, with the Rotary Club of Kernersville's annual Fourth of July 5K that morning, the Triad will be home to two running events on the holiday.
More than 300 runners are signed up for the Freedom Run, putting Junction 311 Endurance Sports, which times and manages the races, ahead of numbers at a comparable point before the 2018 event held on the night of July 3.
The road races are part of the Fun Fourth Festival, which will be in its fourth year of being produced by the economic development organization Downtown Greensboro Inc.
The race's move back to July Fourth, the original date of the Freedom Run 10K for its debut in 1977, will put less heat on runners. The temperature for the 2018 races, in the early evening, hovered near 90 degrees and almost prompted cancellation of the 10K.
"It won't be cool, but it will be cooler," says Mike Clark, who co-owns Junction 311 with his wife, Elaine. "Even though we were starting at 7:30 at night (in 2018), it hadn't cooled down that much."
DGI also has scheduled the Fun Fourth Festival's block party and fireworks show for 7-10 p.m. July 3 at the Greensboro Grasshoppers' First National Bank Field, and its road race on that night would have competed for logistical needs.
DGI's fireworks show had previously been on the night of the Fourth and had been staged at a 14-acre lot owned by the United House of Prayer for All People, at East Market and Dudley streets. The Washington-based church intends to develop a mixed-use project, Downtown East, that will include 200 apartments, town homes, row houses and a grocery store as its retail anchor, so a partnership with the Grasshoppers and the new location worked best for DGI, says Julia Strandberg, DGI's events and social media manager.
The road races will precede DGI's Fun Fourth Street Festival, scheduled for 1-8 p.m. July 4 and including performances, vendors and interactive games.
And the second fireworks show? That'll come on the night of the Fourth from the Grasshoppers, who will host Lakewood at 7 p.m. and will end its Stars and Stripes Spectacular with their own fireworks show at First National Bank Field.
In Kernersville, registration totals also have surpassed 300 for the 5K, comparable to this point a year ago. The race will feature one of the Triad's fastest contingents at the front chasing prize money.
"We have three or four men that have run sub-15 recently and probably 12-14 that have run sub-16 recently," Curtis Swisher, the race director, writes via email. "On the women’s side, we have 5-6 that have run sub-18 recently."
The race also offers two tiers of bonuses to men who are timed below 15:40 or 15:05 and to women who break 17:40 or 17:05.