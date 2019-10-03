Winston-Salem
Terilyn Adams, 35, F
Philip Anderson, 57, M
Jack Badger, 26, M
Cory Boyte, 49, M
Jeremy Bush, 39, M
Kenneth Bush, 47, M
George Cleland, 27, M
Jade Costen, 46, M
Jessica Costen, 45, F
Christopher Cronan, 47, M
Karen Cuda, 40, F
Daniela Decristo, 26, F
Ned Erickson, 45, M
Caroline Hentzen, 26, F
Teresa Inman, 43, F
Herbert Krabel, 55, M
Frances Miller, 61, F
Keith Miller, 62, M
Nick Nothoff, 39, M
Peter Richter, 47, M
Penny Russ, 61, F
Hernan Sabio, 46, M
John Shilt, 40, M
Madeline Stambaugh, 25, F
Ann Steber, 29
Ben Stephenson, 30, M
Leslie Williams, 37, F
Clemmons
Ha Green, 43, F
Tim Istock, 66, M
Rosemary Lather, 63, F
Mitch Monroe, 58, M
Kernersville
David Smith, 65, M
Pfafftown
Joshua Caffey, 35, M
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.