The Fleet Feet Pickle is going into its sixth year as one of the Triad's unique summer running traditions.
Runners navigate the greenways and sidewalks between the Fleet Feet Sports stores in Greensboro and High Point, with the start and finish locations alternating each year.
Saturday's 16.1-mile course will begin at 7 a.m. at the High Point location, 2762 N.C. 68, and finish at the Greensboro store, 3731 Lawndale Dr.
Runners are forming teams of two and four participants for this untimed fun run, and still others will go solo.
The entry cost of $25 (click here to sign up; shirts are still available) will represent a donation to the Backpack Beginnings Foundation. Backpack Beginnings is a 501(c)(3) organization that offers services to feed, comfort and clothe children in need. According to its website, Backpack Beginnings has helped more than 7,500 children in 52 Guilford County schools and 22 child-assistance organizations in Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties.
Teams are responsible for transportation of their runners. Fleet Feet will provide rides for solo runners.