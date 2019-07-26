The taps are flowing along with the sweat after a run on these summer evenings.
The Greensboro Running Club is experiencing that first-hand with its Craft Run series, and GRC runners invite you to join them at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights.
The remaining events:
- Tuesday: Brown Truck Brewery, 1234 N. Main St., High Point.
- Aug. 6: Old Town Draught House, 1205 Spring Garden St., Greensboro.
- Aug. 13: The Tap Room, 1740 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
- Aug. 20: FishBones, 2119 Walker Ave., Greensboro.
- Aug. 27: Pig Pounder Brewery, 1107 Grecade St., Greensboro.
The next Tuesday night series will begin on Sept. 10 and continue through Oct. 29.