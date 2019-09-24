Feb. 1: Uwharrie Mountain Run 8 Miles, 20 Miles, 40 Miles, 7 a.m., Ophir.

Feb. 9: Massacre Marathon and Relay, 10 a.m., Greensboro.

Feb. 22: Pilot Mountain Marathon and 20K, 9 a.m., Pinnacle.

Feb. 23: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Half Marathon, 9:30 a.m., Gibsonville.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments