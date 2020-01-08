What: Elite performers in track and field competing in the 800 meters, mile and 3,000 meters.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 8.

Where: JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Dr., Winston-Salem.

Admission: $10 adults, $5 for students; free for ages 12 and under.

Purse: Prize money and available bonuses will total nearly $100,000. Breakdown – First place, $6,000; second place, $4,000; third place, $2,000; fourth place, $1,000 for fourth place; additional money available through eighth place. Bonuses – $1,000 to the winner if they break a set time in each event, also for flat track “world records.”

What they're saying: “Last year, we saw athletes not wanting to get sharp so early because the IAAF World Championships weren’t until October. This year, we had athletes who were still on vacation in November and unwilling to commit to an indoor season that was only a month or so away. Add to that the fact that it is an Olympic year, and a lot of athletes are so focused on that once-every-four-years excitement, that I think indoor season has been put on the back burner this year for some athletes.” – Craig Longhurst, JDL Fast Track. ... “With each of these athletes, they are clearly fan favorites and stars in the sport. We must be doing something right to get this level of athletes to return to Camel City Elite each year. They add so much to the meet, not just on the track, but also in their interactions with the fans and sponsors of the meet.” – Longhurst.

Information: JDLFastTrack.com.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments