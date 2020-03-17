Residence

Greensboro

How she qualified

3:26:52, Wrightsville Beach Marathon, March 2019

Where she was in training

"I was right in the middle of training. I had two more 'big' runs to be completed before I began tapering. Last week I was using as a down week before those last big weeks. I ran my long run ('just' 12 miles) on Thursday, March 12. Later that day I found out about the postpoment."

What she'll do now

"I am planning to maintain my base so when I start training in the summer months it won't feel as hard. Running is engrained in my daily practice, so it doesn't change that much of my training. I don't like a long training period, so I just keep a good base and usually only train for about 6-8 weeks for a full marathon."

Boston in September?

"Yes! This is the first time the race been canceled since 1897. I think this run will be really memorable and one that will go down in the books! I want to be a part of it!"

