Age
26
Residence
Reidsville
Birthplace
Ethiopia. "It’s where many distance runners and world-class athletes are."
Day job
Surgical technologist at ARMC, Burlington
Running superlatives
"I like running to stay healthy, stay in shape and compete with other great runners. I've run seven full marathons, 18 half marathons and many 5K and 10Ks. Last year I ran the Blue Ridge Relay with Charlotte runners and I had a great experience. A few years ago my goal was to qualify for Boston and other major marathon races. In 2019 I ran a marathon in two hours and 39 minutes, which allowed me to sign up for the Boston Marathon 2020 and Chicago Marathon 2020."
5000 Mile Run Club goal
'From my understanding it’s God-sent for us through Richard’s mind. Me and many Greensboro runners who join this running challenge were training all year long to run the marathon and other races in fall season. As you know, there are no races due to the pandemic. I’m always excited until my next run to finish the 5,000 miles in under a month, so we can achieve it and we will celebrate the victory! I'd like to thank Richard, Jody and Danny in advance for setting up this incredible plan and keeping us all motivated and keeping us moving."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.