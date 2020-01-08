What: High school-only field, a first for Camel City Elite, in an 800 meters race.

Notable: Craig Engels will be a part of dinner with the athletes on Friday night.

Entries: Mark Alkins (Durham Academy), Will Atkins (West Forsyth), Jonah Hoey (Bishop Shanahan, Pa.), Zach Hughes (First Flight), Karthik Kochuparambil (Denmark, Ga.), Jake Toomey (Matthews Weddington), Thomas Vo (Morrisville Green Hope) and Braxton Ware (West Forsyth, pacer).

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments