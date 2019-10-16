kipchoge kosgei 101519

Eliud Kipchoge compared his achievement, a marathon in less than two hours, to a trip to the moon. 

Brigid Kosgei, at the Chicago Marathon a day later, wanted to be "the second Kipchoge." When she reached the finish line, the first Kosgei had made her own mark: first all-time among women's marathon runners.

And a former president of our country celebrated the remarkable achievements by two athletes born a world away.

"It would be my greatest honour if we could meet," Kipchoge responded on Twitter, "and discuss how we can make this world a running world. As a running world is a peaceful world."

Kipchoge and Kosgei gave us a weekend to remember in marathon running  not one, but two astonishing performances.

To look back but also to commemorate, a collection of stories, video and photos about two most marvelous of marathons.

