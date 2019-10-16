Eliud Kipchoge compared his achievement, a marathon in less than two hours, to a trip to the moon.
Brigid Kosgei, at the Chicago Marathon a day later, wanted to be "the second Kipchoge." When she reached the finish line, the first Kosgei had made her own mark: first all-time among women's marathon runners.
And a former president of our country celebrated the remarkable achievements by two athletes born a world away.
"It would be my greatest honour if we could meet," Kipchoge responded on Twitter, "and discuss how we can make this world a running world. As a running world is a peaceful world."
Kipchoge and Kosgei gave us a weekend to remember in marathon running
not one, but two astonishing performances. –
To look back but also to commemorate, a collection of stories, video and photos about two most marvelous of marathons.
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
In this photo made available by The INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge, white vest, and his first pacemaking team leave the start line on Reichsbrucke, in Vienna, Austria. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during his attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon.(Joe Toth/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Joe Toth
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
In this photo made available by The INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge, white vest, runs behind his pacemaking team on the Hauptallee in Vienna, Austria. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during his attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon.(Jon Super/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jon Super
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya, white vest, and his first pacemaking team leave the start line on Reichsbrucke during his attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya, white vest, and his first pacemaking team leave the start line on Reichsbrucke during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya, white vest, and his first pacemaking team leave the start line on Reichsbrucke during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya, white vest, and his first pacemaking team run on the Reichsbrucke during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
In this photo made available by The INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge, white vest, runs behind his pacemaking team following the timing vehicle which is projecting a green laser to guide them on the Hauptallee in Vienna, Austria. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during his attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon.(Jon Super/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jon Super
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya, white vest, and his first pacemaking team warm up before the start of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
In this photo made available by The INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge, white vest, and his pacemaking team as they follow the timing vehicle with its green laser projection moderating the pace pass along the Hauptallee in Vienna, Austria. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during his attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon.(Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of the INEOS Chemicals company, waits for the start of Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
In this photo made available by The INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge, white vest, runs past the Lusthaus with his pacemaking team in Vienna, Austria. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during his attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon.(Andrew Baker /The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Andrew Baker
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
In this photo made available by The INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge, white vest, and his team of pacemakers run along the Prater Hauptallee in Vienna, Austria. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, during his attempt to run a sub two-hour marathon.(Thomas Lovelock/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Thomas Lovelock
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first man ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first man ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with the Kenyan flag after breaking the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge is cheered by athletes and supporters after breaking the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge is hugged by his wife Grace Sugutt after breaking the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge runs on his way to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge runs on his way to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge runs on his way to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge runs on his way to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge runs on his way to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge's wife and children and Sir Jim Ratcliffe watch Eliud Kipchoge running on his way to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
In this photo made available by The INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge celebrates as he crosses finish line and makes history to become the first human being to run a marathon in under 2 hours. (Bob Martin/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Bob Martin
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya is celebrated after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first man ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge runs on his way to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge runs on his way to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first man ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya points to the clock after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya looks to the clock after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya celebrates under the clock after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya celebrates under the clock after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya celebrates under the clock after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya points to the clock after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Jim Ratcliffe, left, the founder of the INEOS Chemicals company, presents a trophy to Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge, right, from Kenya after he crossed the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first man ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya is celebrated after crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya running the INEOS 1:59 Challenge to finish in 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Austria 2-Hour Marathon Attempt
Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya running the INEOS 1:59 Challenge to finish in 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He is the first human ever to run a marathon under two hours. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
Kenya Kipchoge 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Kenyans celebrate Eliud Kipchoge's sub-2 hour marathon time, outside the Kenya International Conference Center in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, at an event set up for the attempt in Austria, although it will not count as a world record. (AP Photo/John Muchucha)
John Muchucha
Kenya Kipchoge 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Kenyans celebrate Eliud Kipchoge's sub-2 hour marathon time, outside the Kenya International Conference Center in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, at an event set up for the attempt in Austria, although it will not count as a world record. (AP Photo/John Muchucha)
John Muchucha
Kenya Kipchoge 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Kenyans celebrate Eliud Kipchoge's sub-2 hour marathon time, outside the Kenya International Conference Center in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, at an event set up for the attempt in Austria, although it will not count as a world record. (AP Photo)
STR
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge smiles as he talks to the media in a press conference after breaking the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge, left, talks to the media alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive of INEOS, in a press conference after breaking the two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Jed Leicester
Austria 2 Hour Marathon Attempt
Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after breaking the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record. The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. (Thomas Lovelock/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP)
Thomas Lovelock
Chicago Marathon
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, wins the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon while setting a world record of 2:14:04 on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
Chicago Marathon
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, wins the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon while setting a world record of 2:14:04 on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
Chicago Marathon
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, wins the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon while setting a world record of 2:14:04, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
Chicago Marathon
Brigid Kosgei, of Kenya, wins the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon while setting a world record of 2:14:04, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
Chicago Marathon
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, poses with her time after winning the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon while setting a world record of 2:14:04, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
Chicago Marathon
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, poses after winning the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon while setting a world record of 2:14:04, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
Chicago Marathon
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, poses with her time after breaking the world record with a time of 2:14:04 during the Chicago Marathon Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
Chicago Marathon
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, center, talks with the media after breaking the world record with a time of 2:14:04 while former record holder Paula Radcliffe, left, looks on after the women's part of the Chicago Marathon Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
