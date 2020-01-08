Edward Cheserek

Edward Cheserek, racing for Oregon, wins the 3,000 meters at the NCAA indoor track and field championships in 2017.

Laurels: 17-time NCAA champion.

Event: Mile (defending champion); also considering 3,000 meters.

