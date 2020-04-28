Age

57

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Farmville

Day job

Triad sports editor, News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal.

My headline

"42nd year in journalism, dating to filing first story as 13-year-old for the weekly Farmville Enterprise."

Running superlatives

"25 marathons and shuffled across Grand Canyon with Run Club teammate Bobby Christiansen. ... Won 50-54 age group in 2013 Greensboro Race Series. ... During phone interview with Shalane Flanagan, failed to press button to record."

Did you know?

"Long before the 'Last Dance,' attended every Michael Jordan home game at Carolina, seeing him play in person 39 times as a Tar Heel. ... Also the 1976 Pitt County Spelling Bee champion."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Wasn't in great shape coupled with being perhaps the most speed-challenged runner on the team, but picking up steam with every left turn."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

