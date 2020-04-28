Age
33
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Elkin
Day job
Sales executive
My headline
"Husband, Dog Dad, and Wannabe athlete."
Running superlatives
"Seeing many beautiful sunrises while running with my wife. Pacing special friends in their ultra running endeavors through the mountains in Colorado, Utah, North Carolina and Virginia."
Did you know?
"I worked at a skydiving drop zone in 2006 and 2007 and logged over 100 skydives (that’s not a lot) before hanging up my parachute."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Switched from more biking to more running to hopefully help add some miles to this crazy goal. I’m really enjoying being part of the group that is pushing for this record. There are some incredible athletes on this team and some even more incredible people."
