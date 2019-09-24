Dec. 6: Santa 5K, 6:30 p.m., Archdale.

Dec. 7: William G. White Jr. Family YMCA Mistletoe Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Dec. 7: Run at the Rock 14 Miles and 7 Miles, 9 a.m., Burlington.

Dec. 7: Randolph County Young Life 5K, 9 a.m., Asheboro.

Dec. 7: Rosy Cheeks 5K, 9 a.m., Mount Airy.

Dec. 7: Run Run Rudolph 5K Relay, 5:30 p.m., Colfax.

Dec. 8: Trivium Triad Running Series: Frosty 5K, 2 p.m., Kernersville.

Dec. 8: Santa’s Showdown: Reindeer vs. Elves 2.5-Mile Race, 2:45 p.m., Lewisville.

Dec. 14: Mebane on the Move 5K and 10K, 8 a.m., Mebane.

Dec. 14: Reindeer Romp, 9 a.m., Jamestown.

Dec. 15: Piedmont Land Conservancy Farm Run 5K, 3 p.m., Winston-Salem.

Dec. 21: Omega Sports Race Series: Jingle Jog 5K, 8:30 a.m., High Point.

Dec. 21: Pilot Mountain Goat 3 Miles and 7 Miles, 9 a.m., Pinnacle.

Dec. 31: Running of the Lights Fun Run, 11:45 a.m., Tanglewood Park, Clemmons.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments