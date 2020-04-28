Age

51

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

"Since birth I have always been connected to either military service, educational learning or corporate employment. Therefore, since my family and I moved to Greensboro in 2011, it has been the longest time we have lived in one place and why I call Greensboro my hometown."

Day job

Operations VP, XPO Logistics

My headline

"Married my University of Miami (Fla.) sweetheart. It started with awkward dates and now we are awkwardly raising kids together the best we can."

Athletic superlatives

"This year, COVID-willing, will be my 10th consecutive Boston Marathon and first Hawaii Ironman World Championship."

Did you know?

"Once won a year of free food and drinks at the downtown Charleston, S.C., Wild Wing Cafe by winning their annual wing eating contest and being dubbed 'Wing King.'"

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Run enough laps so that I will never, ever forget again to ask more questions before saying 'yes' to a friend looking for help on their relay team."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

