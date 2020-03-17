Residence
Greensboro
How he qualified
3:42, Last Chance BQ.2, Geneva, Ill., September 2019; qualified for 2020 and 2021 Boston
Where he was in training
"My training was going well, with three 20-milers completed. March 14 was scheduled to be 22 miles, but I decided to take a couple of weeks off to let a strained hamstring recover before resuming training for the rescheduled race in September."
Boston in September?
"Marathon training through the summer should help get me ready for the warmer weather (compared to April) in September in Boston. I’m really looking forward to running in what will surely be a memorable race!"
