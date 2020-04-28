Age
39
Residence
Summerfield
Hometown
Kernersville
Day job
Chiropractor with Kernersville Chiropractic Center
My headline
"While training for the AT in his early 20s, that he never thru-hiked, Darian rediscovered trail running. This was the beginning of a wild and crazy ride."
Running superlatives
"One can double the longest distance they've ever run. However, I've never run a 200-miler. My wife won't let me ... yet."
Did you know?
"I met Courtney Dauwalter right after she won UTMB and told her a story about an encounter with an Ibex."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Keep my average pace under 7:30 and to photograph the 'Bobcat.'"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.