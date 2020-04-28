Age

39

Residence

Summerfield

Hometown

Kernersville

Day job

Chiropractor with Kernersville Chiropractic Center

My headline

"While training for the AT in his early 20s, that he never thru-hiked, Darian rediscovered trail running. This was the beginning of a wild and crazy ride."

Running superlatives

"One can double the longest distance they've ever run. However, I've never run a 200-miler. My wife won't let me ... yet."

Did you know?

"I met Courtney Dauwalter right after she won UTMB and told her a story about an encounter with an Ibex."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Keep my average pace under 7:30 and to photograph the 'Bobcat.'"

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments