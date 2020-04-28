Age

44

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Kibler Valley, Va.

Day job

Senior finance director, United Healthcare

My headline

"Nothing super interesting. I like to wander."

Athletic superlatives

"Ran in high school, swore off running ever again my senior year before college, started running again 6-7 years ago. Raced everything from 5K to Boston Marathon. Really enjoy riding my bike more than running, but running as cardio exercise eats up too much of the time. Hope to do a triathlon one of these days. Eventually I want to switch to ultras and trails primarily."

Did you know?

"Qualified for Boston and ran sub-3 marathon in my first marathon. I’ve only run two marathons. I also coach cross country at Saint Pius. I have an amazing daughter, which is the thing I am most proud of."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Don’t break in the attempt. I typically don’t run this many miles per week and not at the paces I have recorded thus far. "

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments