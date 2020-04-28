Residence

Summerfield

Hometown

"I've been many places."

Day job

Chiropractor

My headline

"Sports chiro treating many local Triad athletes as well as team chiro for the UNCG Spartans, Swarm basketball, Cobras arena football. Consultant to A&T athletics and High Point University athletics."

Athletic superlatives

"Couple ultra marathons under my belt in the last few years including 2 100-milers. Couple of triathlons, many ultra distance cycling events."

Did you know?

"I played football in college and I'm still am a power speed athlete. Mountain biking is my true love, but after a wrist injury started making that difficult, I started running long distances in the woods. Gives me the same satisfaction."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Help team reach 5K miles. I'm not a fast guy, but I'm a work horse."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

