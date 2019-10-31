What I think about while I work out

"If it's a long-distance run, I'm listening to audio books. If it's a race-prep run or while I'm racing, it's pretty much non-stop system checks. How's my pace? Where are we at? Who's coming up? Thinking about how I'm feeling and where I want to be."

What I've learned about myself from running

"The happiness I get from it is just committing myself to excellence. And regardless of the endeavor, it just brings happiness to my life."

Words to the wise

"I think about the swimming effort I put in this year. Set high goals, put in the work to achieve them, but expect failure along the way. Don't be too hard on yourself when you have setbacks."

