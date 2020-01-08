The college teams that will send athletes to Camel City Elite Races competition:

  • Campbell
  • Duke
  • Eastern Kentucky
  • Florida
  • Furman
  • Kentucky
  • Lee (Tenn.)
  • N.C. State
  • Norfolk State
  • SCAD Atlanta
  • Temple
  • UNC Pembroke
  • Virginia Tech
  • Wake Forest
  • West Virginia
  • Wofford

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

