How she qualified

3:34:19, Marine Corps Marathon, October 2018 (third place in women's 50-54)

Where she was in training

"I was training well, not great. My fitness level is high and my running has been consistent. I had a sneak suspicion about the race, so it definitely impacted the last couple of runs I did prior to learning of the cancellation. ...

"I was supposed to run 18-19 miles on March 14 and I did a whopping zero. I took my husband to Turks and Caicos for his 60th birthday, and I was wondering how I was going to sneak away and go long. It was an easy decision to do nothing. I have been racing for 44 years – four days off to enjoy the time with my husband. I wake up early on weekends to get my long runs in, and he is very accommodating to me. It was the least I could do."

Boston in September?

"I am the lemonade-making business, so I am excited to keep training like I always do and celebrate my last Boston Marathon in September. I am not saying I am retiring from marathons; I am retiring from Boston."

Final thoughts

"Life is precious, and I can understand why we need to stop this catastrophe from spreading. I will be adventuring more on the Appalachian Trail. I have section hiked over 600 miles so far, and I am planning some extra trips now that my racing and pacing schedule has been canceled indefinitely."

