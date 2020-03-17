Residence
Greensboro
How she qualified
3:34:19, Marine Corps Marathon, October 2018 (third place in women's 50-54)
Where she was in training
"I was training well, not great. My fitness level is high and my running has been consistent. I had a sneak suspicion about the race, so it definitely impacted the last couple of runs I did prior to learning of the cancellation. ...
"I was supposed to run 18-19 miles on March 14 and I did a whopping zero. I took my husband to Turks and Caicos for his 60th birthday, and I was wondering how I was going to sneak away and go long. It was an easy decision to do nothing. I have been racing for 44 years – four days off to enjoy the time with my husband. I wake up early on weekends to get my long runs in, and he is very accommodating to me. It was the least I could do."
Boston in September?
"I am the lemonade-making business, so I am excited to keep training like I always do and celebrate my last Boston Marathon in September. I am not saying I am retiring from marathons; I am retiring from Boston."
Final thoughts
"Life is precious, and I can understand why we need to stop this catastrophe from spreading. I will be adventuring more on the Appalachian Trail. I have section hiked over 600 miles so far, and I am planning some extra trips now that my racing and pacing schedule has been canceled indefinitely."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.