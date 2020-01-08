Drake Relays Athletics

Jenny Simpson celebrates with fans at the Drake Relays in April 2018 in Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

JDL Fast Track has assembled another field featuring U.S. Olympic team contenders in an Olympic year for competition at the Camel City Elite Races on Feb. 8.

The races, contested within a 90-minute window on a Saturday afternoon, are designed to give new spectators a glimpse at the sport and to provide a chance for Triad track and field fans to see a number of athletes who will compete for or earn berths on the U.S. team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Not to mention, thousands of dollars will be at stake in prize and bonus money.

Pro athletes will compete in the 800 meters, mile and 3,000 meters.

What you need to know about the event and the top competitors:

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments