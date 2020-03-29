Cambrea Sturgis

Class
Sophomore
Superlatives
Third in 200 meters at 2019 NCAA outdoor championship
Where she's sheltering
Kannapolis
How she qualified
200 meters (22.40; standard, 22.80)
On the postponement
"Mentally I'm still shocked. I was supposed to be doing indoor and then outdoors and focusing on the trials and going to the next level, which was the Olympics. ...
"It was devastating and heartbreaking. I'm still in shock that I'm at home and not in Greensboro running right now."
On how she's training now
"With training for outdoor, I would have progressed and worked on what I needed to work on from indoor. I was working on becoming a national champion. ...
"Right now I'm just staying healthy, drinking water, eating to keep my body healthy. A few times a week I go to a track, a little warmup, strides, stretching, not too much, to keep my body healthy until we start training again."
On what comes next
"I was disappointed because I was ready. But it's also a relief because I can focus more on what I need to focus on in my races."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.