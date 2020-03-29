Class

Sophomore

Superlatives

Third in 200 meters at 2019 NCAA outdoor championship

Where she's sheltering

Kannapolis

How she qualified

200 meters (22.40; standard, 22.80)

Cambrea Sturgis

On the postponement

"Mentally I'm still shocked. I was supposed to be doing indoor and then outdoors and focusing on the trials and going to the next level, which was the Olympics. ...

"It was devastating and heartbreaking. I'm still in shock that I'm at home and not in Greensboro running right now."

On how she's training now

"With training for outdoor, I would have progressed and worked on what I needed to work on from indoor. I was working on becoming a national champion. ...

"Right now I'm just staying healthy, drinking water, eating to keep my body healthy. A few times a week I go to a track, a little warmup, strides, stretching, not too much, to keep my body healthy until we start training again."

On what comes next

"I was disappointed because I was ready. But it's also a relief because I can focus more on what I need to focus on in my races."

