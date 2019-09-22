BLACK GIRLS RUN! BURLINGTON

When: 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 1801 S. Church St., Burlington, and 7 a.m. Saturdays, Historic Burlington Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington.

How far: 3-5 miles.

How fast: Variety of paces ("no woman left behind").

Learn more: blackgirlsrungboro@yahoo.com; Regina McKinney, (336) 392-3197; Charissa Peterman, (336) 681-0425; Tara Owens, (336) 432-3315; Black Girls Run! Greensboro on Facebook.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

