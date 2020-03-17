Virus Outbreak-Boston Marathon

Runners on Boylston Street approach the finish line of the 2017 Boston Marathon.

 Charles Krupa/AP

Seventy-one runners from the Triad earned acceptance into the 2020 Boston Marathon, whose postponement from April 20 to Sept. 14 was announced last week amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. 

Running Shorts invited several runners to offer updates on where they stood in training, what they'll do with the fitness accumulated during some of their longest long runs and whether they'll run the race after training during a North Carolina summer.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments