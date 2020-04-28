Age
62
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Greensboro
Day job
President, MB-F Inc.; produce and manage dog shows, including the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
My headline
"The older I get, the better I used to be!"
Running superlatives
400-plus marathons including eight Bostons, 20-plus ultras, two-time Grand Canyon rim-to-rim-to-rim (once with Eddie Wooten!), five 100-milers including Western States 100.
Did you know?
"I also love flying airplanes because its a lot like distance running: Hours and hours of the same thing."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Finish the last lap faster than the first!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.