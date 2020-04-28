Age

62

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Greensboro

Day job

President, MB-F Inc.; produce and manage dog shows, including the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

My headline

"The older I get, the better I used to be!"

Running superlatives

400-plus marathons including eight Bostons, 20-plus ultras, two-time Grand Canyon rim-to-rim-to-rim (once with Eddie Wooten!), five 100-milers including Western States 100.

Did you know?

"I also love flying airplanes because its a lot like distance running: Hours and hours of the same thing."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Finish the last lap faster than the first!"

